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Bafana Bafana's Tshepang Moremi celebrates after their 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A win against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Picture:

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Momentum is important in elite sports, and Bafana Bafana have hit the straps at the right time at the 2026 Fifa World Cup with a draw and a win in their two matches.

Their attention has turned to their last-32 clash against co-hosts Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (9pm), where they will be looking to continue their march.

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana have momentum going into Canada clash. Visit our website for more. https://t.co/9EMP277xwu pic.twitter.com/GXWYB6qAiS — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 26, 2026

Coach Hugo Broos has good news as influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is available for selection after he missed the win over South Korea in Monterrey on Thursday after being suspended.

On the negative side, Themba Zwane is unavailable because the South African Football Association did not succeed in appealing his three-match suspension.

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

All the group profiles here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

TimesLIVE