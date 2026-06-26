WATCH | Saffers, Tartan Army, Dutch crazies, Viking Row: World Cup’s best fan videos

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Videos on social media are going viral of the supporters turning the 2026 FIFA World Cup into a huge party.
Scotland’s Tartan Army, with their bagpipes and bonhomie, have been making friends all over the US, while also finishing stocks of beer in Boston and Miami.
The Norwegian supporters’ Viking Row has been a hit and they have performed it all over the place, including on the New York subway.
There were a large number of Bafana Bafana supporters attending their 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta, Georgia, and they looked like they had a blast.
The Dutch have arrived in hordes for Netherlands matches and their huge marches through cities, and ridiculous and hilarious “left to right” dance, have been something to behold.
The Japanese, meanwhile, have blown Americans’ minds with their culture of supporters cleaning up stadiums after themselves.
Here are some of the best videos circulating on social media of supporters at the World Cup:
- All the World Cup fixtures here
- World Cup page here
- All the group profiles here
- Star player profiles here
- Bafana news here
TimesLIVE
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