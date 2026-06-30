Soccer

Haaland the hero again as Norway edge Ivory Coast to advance at World Cup

Reuters Agency

Reuters

epa13076180 Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Norway's second goal in their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32 win against Ivory Coast in Dallas, US on 30 June 2026. (Albert Pena/EPA/BackpagePix)

Norway’s Erling Haaland scored four minutes from time to earn a 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday and set up a meeting with Brazil.

Haaland’s 86th-minute winner at Dallas Stadium came from a tap-in for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Norway winger Antonio Nusa had opened the scoring with a curling effort six minutes before half time.

Substitute Amad Diallo dribbled his way through for a 74th-minute equaliser.

Torbjorn Heggem had an effort from a corner cleared off the Ivorian goalline midway through the second half.

Norway return to New York to take on Brazil in the last-16 on Sunday.

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