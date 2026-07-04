Morocco beat Canada 3-0 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

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Azzedine Ounahi (R) of Morocco celebrates with teammates Achraf Hakimi (C) and Soufiane Rahimi (L) after scoring his second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Canada, in Houston, USA, 04 July 2026.

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice as Morocco beat Canada 3-0 in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday, ending the record run of the co-hosts in the tournament and advancing to the quarter-finals for a second time in a row.

Morocco took the lead on 50 minutes from a well-worked free-kick routine as Achraf Hakimi played a low pass from the right-hand side to Ounahi, who side-footed into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards.

Ounahi added a second on 82 minutes when a four-on-two break led to Brahim Diaz teeing the midfielder up to fire into the top corner.

Morocco added a late third via another lightning break as substitute Soufiane Rahimi crowned a convincing performance.

The Africans lost striker Ismael Saibari, who has three goals in the tournament, to a hamstring injury in the first half.

Morocco will face the winners of Saturday’s round of 16 clash between Paraguay and France in the quarter-finals on July 9.