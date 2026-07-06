Ex-Chippa star Kwayiba wants to help Stellies get into continental football

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Former Chippa United midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba has wasted no time in setting his goal at his new club, Stellenbosch, saying he wants to help the team qualify for the Caf Champions League in the coming season.

The new Betway Premiership is expected to start in August and Kwayiba, from Motherwell in Gqeberha, will be wearing the maroon colours as opposed to his accustomed blue, red and white at Chippa.

His signing was confirmed by Stellies at the weekend, with the club saying they had signed the 26-year-old on a long-term permanent deal.

He will be under the guidance of veteran mentor Gavin Hunt and will be looking to make sure he is the main man in the middle of the park and help fill a void in the Western Cape-based outfit’s lineup.

Stellies finished outside the top eight last season, meaning they missed out on the MTN8 and continental football. In finishing ninth they only managed to score 26 goals in 30 matches in the league. Kwayiba has identified this as an area that he will be key in assisting to change.

My ambition is to help the team win each game, win trophies and the league and secure qualification for the Champions League. I want to work on getting a place in the team and do my best — Sinoxolo Kwayiba

He scored six goals in 15 matches for Chippa United in the last campaign after rejoining them halfway through the season, having spent the opening few months with Orlando Pirates. At Pirates, due to intense competition for his attacking position, he was unable to get the minutes he wanted.

He hopes that at Stellies Hunt will put his faith in him so he can repay the coach with a plethora of goals. He has hit the ground running and been put through the hoops at Stellies during pre-season.

“I played three seasons against Stellenbosch. It was not easy playing against them. You could see from the outside that it is a team that is well prepared,” Kwayiba said.

“My ambition is to help the team win each game, win trophies and the league and secure qualification for the Champions League. I want to work on getting a place in the team and do my best.”

Kwayiba has scored 16 goals in 53 league appearances. He is a full international for South Africa, with five caps to his name. He previously represented Bafana Bafana at the 2024 Cosafa Cup and scored his first goal for the country in a friendly win over Mozambique last year.

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