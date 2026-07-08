‘Prestigious teams calling’: Mbokazi’s agent on global interest, says no concrete offers yet

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Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi greets the crowd at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on the team's return from the 2026 Fifa World Cup. File photo.

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s agent Basia Michaels has revealed there have been enquiries from prestigious clubs for the Bafana Bafana and Chicago Fire defender after an impressive maiden Fifa World Cup for the 20-year-old.

Mbokazi was one of the standout performers for South Africa in their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup run, where they progressed to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time.

The defender remained rock solid against some of the world’s best attacking players, not losing composure and winning most of his duels as he made an impression.

Michaels said her agency has received enquiries about the 20-year-old, but there have not been concrete offers yet, contrary to what many reports have suggested.

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



⛔️ Ronwen Williams and Mbekezeli Mbokazi come to the rescue for Bafana Bafana!



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🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/HVKH2Eiqyh — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 28, 2026

Reports have linked Mbokazi to Premier League club Nottingham Forest and teams in Belgium and Italy, including Napoli, but ESPN has quoted sources saying Chicago Fire have not received official offers yet.

“There have been enquiries. There haven’t been offers. I haven’t received a single offer in writing. I have had a lot of enquiries from really great teams, prestigious teams,” Michaels told Sportsboom.

“I really never imagined speaking to some of the people I’m speaking to right now. But they are enquiries.”

The agent said most important is to find the right club and league for Mbokazi at the right price. She said the Orlando Pirates youth product believes he is good enough to play in some of the world’s best leagues.

“Mbokazi has had a great [World Cup] campaign. The club has to be the right club. The league has to be the right league.

“The price has to be the right price because Chicago Fire bought him. The evaluation of the player and what they’re willing to pay the player has to be what we want to accept.

WATCH | Lucas Radebe on Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi.

Read the full article here: https://t.co/BLNdNzqU7j#ArenaSportsShow pic.twitter.com/WewXNn2djj — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 2, 2026

“For me the most important thing is to find him in a top five league. I believe Mbokazi deserves to play in the [Uefa] Champions League, there’s no question about it.

“I also believe he deserves fair value. I’ve explained it before, where I want a certain figure for him and then it’s like, ‘No, he can’t get that’.

“Why not? Because other people are getting it. Be it that they’re European or from North America, South America, wherever it is. The reality is I want fair value for him.

“Yes, he is a South African. Yes, he is a young man from a very rural area, that’s all great. But his playing ability has improved in leaps and bounds.

“Ultimately, that’s why I want fair value for him.”

[WATCH] #BafanaBafana Legend, Jerry Sikhosana says he does not believe that Mbekezeli Mbokazi will return to the MLS after his impressive World Cup performance. He says European teams are keeping an eye on the 'TLB'. #BafanaPride #FIFAWorldCup @VaylenKirtley pic.twitter.com/ySAb4fZMoq — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 25, 2026

Michaels received some backlash when it was announced Mbokazi would leave Pirates to join Fire in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Bafana coach Hugo Broos led the critics, voicing his frustration because, at the time, he could not see Michaels’ vision.

However, after playing in the MLS for a little more than half a year, Mbokazi has evidently matured in his decision-making and how he handles high-pressure moments.

Michaels said research indicated the MLS has a high number of exports into Europe.

“The fact that Hugo had to say what he said about Mbokazi and the deal to Chicago Fire has proven to be contrary. Mbokazi has grown in leaps and bounds. The exposure is amazing, and the exposure to outside leagues,” she said.

“Coming straight from the PSL into Europe is not as [ideal] as we want it to be. I wouldn’t have made a move to the MLS if I hadn’t seen the prospects of it and the success it would bring. Without a doubt, it has brought him the right amount of success.

“I did the work, and I checked the assessments. MLS exports the most players into European leagues. It’s not something we’re doing in South Africa.”

SportsBoom