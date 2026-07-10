Broos confirms he is leaving Bafana job, says Safa advisory role on the cards

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos comforts a disappointed Ime Okon after their 1-0 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 last 32 defeat against Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28.

By Mark Gleeson

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has confirmed his departure after a fortnight of uncertainty over whether the 74-year-old would stay on after the country reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

Broos asserted before the finals he would be retiring, but when South Africa lost to co-hosts Canada in the last-32 on June 28 he was not sure and said he might be tempted to stay.

However, in an interview in his native Belgium, Broos said he would not be staying in the post but could help as a consultant for the team.

“Will I continue as a coach after all? No, it is irreversible,” Broos told voetbalnieuws.be.

Hugo Broos reflects on his tenure as Bafana coach.



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“If they need me for something else, perhaps in scouting, that is something else. But football is no longer going to be a part of my life 24 hours a day..

“I have already had a conversation with the chair of the South African Football Association [president Danny Jordaan]. He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that.

“I will return at the end of July to say a final farewell. I am curious to see what he will propose to me.”

Broos had been in the job for five years, becoming the country’s longest-serving coach and qualifying South Africa for their first World Cup in 16 years.

“My wife is happy I’m quitting, but she’s already warned me: ‘Just make sure you don’t get in my way.’

“Suppose I have to be in South Africa for a few weeks every two months: why not? Better that than being a nuisance at home because I have nothing to do.”