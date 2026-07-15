Argentina stage stunning comeback against England to reach World Cup final

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Lautaro Martinez scores Argentina's winning goal in their comeback 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal victory against England at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday.

By Lori Ewing

Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late goals to snatch a 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday to send Lionel Messi’s reigning champions into the weekend showpiece match against Spain.

Just when England appeared set for victory after Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal, Argentina mounted a relentless late siege. They got their reward as Fernandez levelled before Martinez completed the turnaround in the 92nd minute with Messi providing the pass for the equaliser and the cross for the winner.

The result added another unforgettable chapter to one of football’s fiercest rivalries, a contest rich in history, emotion and tension from the opening whistle.

For England, dreams of a first World Cup final since 1966, when they enjoyed their only triumph at the global tournament, were dashed in the closing stages, while Argentina celebrated a comeback that kept alive their quest for another world title.

With England inexplicably parked in their own end, an Argentina equaliser felt inevitable and, after waves of late pressure, Fernandez finally broke through in the 85th minute when Messi found him in space on the edge of the box to fire home from 20 metres past Jordan Pickford into the corner.

Martinez, an 81st-minute substitute, struck the winner early in added time when Alexis Mac Allister drove a shot off the post that Messi recovered. The 39-year-old talisman drove down the right to send in a brilliant ball for Martinez to head home.

The victory carried particular significance for 39-year-old Messi, who was making what is widely expected to be the final World Cup appearance of his glittering career.

Enzo Fernandez Equalizer goal in England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Semifinal game pic.twitter.com/vzRwC6zULv — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) July 15, 2026

For England, the defeat was a devastating blow after matching Argentina for much of the contest.

The Three Lions had appeared poised for victory after Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Nicolas Tagliafico’s attempted clearance landed at the feet of Declan Rice, who sent a through ball to Morgan Rogers.

Gordon popped up at the back post to guide Rogers’ cross with his instep past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, sparking bedlam among the England players and fans.

But Thomas Tuchel’s side failed to withstand a relentless late assault as Argentina turned the game on its head.