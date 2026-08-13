Chippa coach Truter tells players to ‘rise to the occasion’ against Pirates

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Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter believes his players understand the formidable challenge ahead in their next Betway Premiership soccer clash on Saturday but insists they must rise to the occasion and let their talent shine.

On Sunday, the Gqeberha side will face defending PSL champions Orlando Pirates at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium (3pm).

This marks Chippa’s third consecutive away battle, testing their resilience on the road.

Although it is the Chilli Boys’ home game, it will be played away due to the closure of Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and Buffalo City Stadium, both of which are undergoing scheduled pitch maintenance throughout August.

“The Pirates game represents an opportunity for us to gauge as a team where we are because we are facing the champions,” Truter said.

“So, that is motivation in itself playing Pirates; that’s a motivation for the players to put their best foot forward.

“We are well aware of who we are facing. I mean, they are the champions.

“They have the trophy, but we also need to put our best foot forward, and we also need to shine on the day, and that is what this game represents.”

The Chilli Boys drew 1-1 with Richards Bay at the Dobsonville Stadium over the weekend, their second consecutive draw of the season.

Truter said there were some positives to take from their previous league fixture going into the Buccaneers’ encounter.

However, their second-half performance remains his biggest worry at this stage.

“There is a fighting spirit in the guys, and there is progress in terms of the overall structure of the team,” he said.

“There is progress individually as well, so there are some positives that we took from our game against Richards Bay.

“Yes, we look at the positives, but our glaring issue is the second half, where we don’t come out and perform as well as we did in the first half.

“My main concern for now is how we start the second half.

“The other issue is that we are playing at home, but we are away.

“Travelling takes its toll; it doesn’t feel like home. It’s an away fixture, so it basically becomes a neutral ground, and the game can go any way in that instance.

“Although we are on the road, we are adapting well, so hopefully as the league progresses in the second half of the season we can pick up more away points than normal because most of our games now are away games.

“We need to pick up points, whether it’s one or three points. The issue now is about not losing.

“Our standards need to be high.”

Former Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele will be determined to perform well against his previous teammates after signing a permanent deal with Chippa.

Weekend fixtures:

Friday, 7.30pm: Stellenbosch v Marumo Gallants (Athlone Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday, 3pm: AmaZulu v Siwelele (Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium, Durban), Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns (FNB Stadium, Johannesburg); 5.30pm: Sekhukhune United v Polokwane City (Seshego Stadium, Polokwane); 8pm: Durban City v Richards Bay (Chatsworth Stadium, Chatsworth), Milford v Kruger United (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont)

Sunday, 3pm: Chippa United v Orlando Pirates (Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium, Durban); 5.30pm: TS Galaxy vs Lamontville Golden Arrows (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

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