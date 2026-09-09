Highbury aim to keep winning streak alive against Magesi

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Highbury FC aim to keep winning this weekend as they welcome Magesi FC to the Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

The Yellow Nation have burst into the new Motsepe Foundation Championship season, collecting nine points from their first three matches under new coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win against Upington City.

“I think we are in the right channel as a club,” Vilakazi said.

“Obviously we have targets.

“We have something that we want to achieve at the end of the season, which is promotion to the PSL.

“But so far so good; I think we had a good start.

“We also have a circle of five games where we have a target of certain points that we want to achieve, and I think we are on the right track in terms of achieving those points, but it’s not going to be easy, of course.

“It’s a good start, but we need to be consistent now as a club and make sure that we win our next game.

“The fact that the club finished in sixth position on the log last season means that there is potential and a possibility for even challenging for a better position come this season.

“So, I am happy with the good start, because we are looking to make sure we collect maximum points, so that we find ourselves being competitive in the league.

“We have that potential; we just need to be consistent, as I said.”

Despite the good run, Vilakazi believes there is still more work to be done to improve their performance in their fight for promotion this season.

Highbury are second on the log, just below Magesi, who are on top due to a better goal difference.

“When it comes to players, I think we have only one strategy, which is making sure we perform at training because we believe that you will only play the official game the way you train.

“So, obviously, we need to maintain our performance even in training.

“We cannot guarantee the same starting line-up irrespective of winning the previous game, but we are working on a competition for players that, if you are doing well, you’ll be given a chance.

“We are not where we would wish to be, but it’s a work in progress so far.

“But there are areas of improvement, specifically in our final third, where we need to convert those chances into goals.

“We still need to work on fine-tuning our offensive play.”

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