Chippa hunting first win against wounded Galaxy

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Chippa United coach Brandon Truter on the sidelines during the game against Milford FC at the Buffalo City Stadium

Chippa United will be desperate to end their winless start to the Betway Premiership season when they play TS Galaxy at the Kameelrivier Stadium in Ga-Morwe on Sunday (5.30pm).

The Gqeberha side are still without a win in six matches.

Coach Brandon Truter’s troops registered their fifth draw of the season when they played to a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns, despite a dominant performance in their previous league fixture at the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City.

He will be expecting his players to deliver the same energy when they play Galaxy on Sunday and, more so, return home with their first win of the season.

He is wary that it will not be easy to beat the Rockets at home.

However, he insisted that better decision-making in the final third could help them secure their long-awaited three points.

“Galaxy are a very good team. They have a very young coach who brings a bit of energy to the team.

“So, it’s a difficult opponent that we are facing, and we are mindful of that.

“Yes, we managed to score against Sundowns but still feel we can do more,” Truter said after the Sundowns draw.

The Chilli Boys are 12th with five points from six matches, just below their opponents, who are 11th with six points from six matches.

Wounded Galaxy will come into the game with frustration after their 1-0 home defeat against Kruger United FC.

They will be looking to redeem themselves in front of their home crowd when they host Chippa.

The loss was the team’s second setback in the league this season

This weekend’s fixtures are:

Betway Premiership

Saturday: Bay vs Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo Stadium (3pm); Polokwane vs AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Kruger vs Stellenbosch, Mbombela (8pm).

Sunday: Arrows vs Chiefs, Mbombela (3pm); Milford vs Durban, Sugar Ray (3pm); Gallants vs Pirates, Royal Bafokeng (3pm); Galaxy vs Chippa, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).

Fifa Intercontinental Cup fixture

Saturday: Sundowns vs Al Ahli (Saudi), Loftus Versfeld (3pm).

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