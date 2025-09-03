The metro has acknowledged its responsibility for the maintenance of roads and traffic signage in Nelson Mandela Bay, but welcomed efforts by residents to fix problems in their suburbs.
Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya was responding on Tuesday to a civic action initiative by Mill Park residents, who on Saturday repainted faded road markings at 22 intersections around the upmarket suburb.
The initiative was undertaken because motorists were not stopping at the intersections, there had been several accidents as a consequence and, despite appeals to the municipality, the road markings were not being repainted.
Soyaya said the metro viewed the initiative in a positive light.
“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality welcomes the partnership and civic spirit shown by the Mill Park residents and applauds the collective effort from civil society and business to make our roads safer.
“The metro acknowledges that road maintenance, which includes road markings, signage and resurfacing, is indeed our core mandate, and we are actively working through our road rehabilitation and markings programme across the city.
“We are aware that backlogs exist in certain areas, including Mill Park, and there is ageing infrastructure and high demand across all suburbs.”
He said refurbishment of road signage in Mill Park was scheduled in the metro’s current work programme.
“We view initiatives such as the one undertaken by the residents not as a replacement of the municipality’s role, but as demonstration of the community spirit we wish to encourage across Nelson Mandela Bay.
“When civil society and business join hands with the metro, it amplifies our shared responsibility to create safer, more liveable suburbs.
“The metro remains committed to fulfilling its responsibility to all residents and welcomes constructive partnerships that help us deliver services faster and more effectively.”
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay metro gives green light to Mill Park civic initiative
Image: WERNER HILLS
