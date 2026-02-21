Eastern Cape allocates R55m to combat FMD outbreak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has approved R55m in emergency funding to support the immediate response to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the province.

This follows the classification of the outbreak as a national disaster on February 13 by the head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act.

The declaration enables the implementation of coordinated and integrated measures across all spheres of government to contain and mitigate the spread of the disease.

Spokesperson Pumelele Godongwana said in a statement that acting in terms of Section 25(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, MEC for Finance Mlungisi Mvoko had authorised the allocation of R55m from the Provincial Revenue Fund to the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture to support urgent response measures, including the procurement of vaccines, disease control interventions, and related operational costs.

Tabling the notice for emergency funding at the Provincial Legislature, Mvoko said the decision was necessary to protect the province’s livestock industry and rural economy.

“The rapid spread of FMD poses a serious threat to our livestock industry, food security, and the livelihoods of many rural communities in the Eastern Cape. We could not afford to delay intervention,” Mvoko said.

He emphasised that Section 25 of the PFMA empowered him to authorise expenditure “of an exceptional and unforeseeable nature that cannot be postponed without serious prejudice to the public interest”.

“I have approved R55m in emergency funding to ensure the Department of Agriculture can immediately intensify vaccination programmes and containment measures.

“This allocation demonstrates our commitment to acting swiftly and responsibly in the face of this national disaster,” he said.

The approved emergency funding will be incorporated into the 2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) budget documentation to be tabled in the Provincial Legislature in March.

“Despite the fiscal pressures we face, the Provincial Treasury remains committed to ensuring that government responds decisively to contain the spread of FMD and to minimise its socio-economic impact,” Mvoko added.

