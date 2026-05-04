Seven people killed in horror crash in Nelson Mandela Bay

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Seven people were killed and 11 others injured in a crash between a minibus taxi and a bus in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday morning.

Seven people were killed and 11 others injured in a crash between a minibus taxi and a bus in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday morning.

The Eastern Cape transport department said the incident occurred when a fully loaded minibus taxi transporting workers from KwaNobuhle allegedly made a U-turn in front of an oncoming Algoa Bus, which had only the driver on board.

The bus subsequently collided with the passenger side of the taxi.

“A total of 18 people were attended to on the scene. Two sustained serious injuries, while others suffered varying degrees of injuries and were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

“Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. Authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the crash,” the department said.

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