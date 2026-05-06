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Flooding hits Bay businesses

Factories, offices and warehouses have reported flooding and damage in Nelson Mandela Bay

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

A waterlogged Govan Mbeki Avenue on Wednesday. (Geoff Hookins)

Factories, offices and warehouses have reported flooding and damage in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen.

She said heavy rains and flooding had impacted the operations of many businesses around Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Major manufacturers were able to continue with production operations on Wednesday, but in the majority of cases, higher than normal absenteeism levels were experienced.

“Some manufacturers have opted to close their factory doors from this afternoon, and businesses whose operations allow for remote working have opted to do this until the adverse weather risks have subsided.”

Schools in Nelson Mandela Bay were also closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy rains.

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