Nelson Mandela Bay taps running dry

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Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay continued to experience intermittent water supply on Monday, with some areas experiencing ongoing water disruptions for about two weeks. Stock photo.

While it may be the start of the new week, hundreds of Gqeberha residents are faced with the same old water challenges.

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay continued to experience intermittent water supply on Monday, with some areas experiencing ongoing water disruptions for about two weeks.

The municipality said in statement that storage levels remain very low, and water consumption is currently exceeding production, placing strain on the system and slowing down the recovery process.

“The reduced production is mainly due to high turbidity (muddy water) in the water that is above the design parameters of the treatment works,” it said.

Reservoir levels remained low on Monday:

Chelsea Reservoir – 8%;

Greenbushes Reservoir – 28%;

Emerald Hill Reservoir – 18%;

Heatherbank Reservoir – 1%;

Lovemore Reservoir – 8%;

Upper Lovemore Reservoir – 78%;

Motherwell Reservoir – 1%;

Airport Reservoir – 21%;

Driftsands Reservoir – 1%;

Bloemendal Reservoir – 23%; and

Chatty Reservoir – 36%.

Areas currently experiencing water disruptions include: Motherwell, iKamvelihle, Wells Estate, Bluewater Bay, St George’s, Walmer Township, Walmer (7th Avenue–14th Avenue), Glen Hurd, Newton Park, Schauderville, Mangold Park, Greenacres, Perridgevale, Adcockvale, Parsons Hill, Glendinningvale, Mill Park, Linkside, Mount Croix, Richmond Hill, high-lying areas of Central, Rowallan Park, Greenbushes, Bridgemeade, Hunters Retreat, Kabega Park, Parsons Ridge, Parsonsvlei, Francis Evatt Park, Morningside, Baywest, Sherwood, Lorraine, Malabar, Barcelona, Gelvandale, Walmer Heights, Greenshields Park, Fairview, Walmer Downs, KwaNobuhle, parts of Westering, Amsterdamhoek, Deal Party, Swartkops, Overbaakens, Charlo, Broadwood, Miramar, Mount Pleasant, Providentia, Pari Park, Salisbury Park, Lovemore Heights, Sardinia Bay, Old Seaview Road/Deer Park, Helenvale, Algoa Park, Zwide, Soweto-on-Sea, Veeplaas, KwaZakhele, Missionvale, Summerstrand and Humewood.

The statement said the municipality will continue to monitor the system, with technical teams remaining on site to stabilise supply and restore reservoir levels as quickly as possible.

Among the interventions to stabilise water supply is operational adjustments across the system to support recovery and optimise water management.

“The Nooitgedagt water treatment plant continues operating at an increased and sustained output of 200Ml per day.

“Recovery efforts within the Motherwell zone are showing signs of improvement. Once supply stabilises in Motherwell, water will be boosted to Stanford and Chelsea.

“The Loerie, Churchill and Elandskloof water treatment works remain operational and continue producing water consistently.

“Pumping at Schonnies is being maintained at 66Ml per day.”

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