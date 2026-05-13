‘Tollie Parton’ stages extra Gqeberha show due to popular demand

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Afrikaans drag sensation Tollie Parton is returning to the city for an additional outing of her latest production, 'Tottie en Nie Verder Nie'

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After selling out her first Gqeberha performance, Afrikaans drag sensation Tollie Parton is returning to the city for an additional outing of her latest production, Tottie en Nie Verder Nie.

Originally scheduled for a single performance on Friday, overwhelming demand prompted the organisers to add a second show on Saturday at 1pm.

The new production sees Tollie — the outspoken, brutally honest and wildly unpredictable alter ego created by performer and writer Wynand Kotze — tackle love, vulnerability and the realities of life with her trademark mix of comedy, chaos and unfiltered storytelling.

Known for saying exactly what everyone else is too afraid to, Tollie has built a loyal following through fearless humour, outrageous honesty and an ability to turn everyday situations into laugh-out-loud comedy.

But in Tottie en Nie Verder Nie, audiences may discover a slightly softer side to the larger-than-life drag star.

“Tollie has always been the friend who says exactly what everyone else is too scared to say,” live entertainment company Centrestage said in a statement.

“In this new show, audiences get to see another side of her.

“Beneath the big personality and fearless opinions is someone who might actually have had her heart stolen.”

The production blends comedy, storytelling and drag performance in a show packed with sharp observations, outrageous anecdotes and Tollie’s unmistakable take on modern relationships, gossip and the absurdities of daily life.

Behind the character is Kotze, a theatre-trained writer and performer who gained attention online in 2020 and rapidly built a huge following through his distinctive comedic style and relatable storytelling.

Since then, he has established himself as one of SA’s most recognisable Afrikaans comedy personalities, earning praise for his quick wit, theatrical flair and ability to connect with audiences both online and on stage.

The Friday evening performance is already sold out and the organisers have encouraged audiences to secure tickets early for the Saturday matinee.

Tottie en Nie Verder Nie takes place at Centrestage at Baywest on Friday at 7.30pm and on Saturday at 1pm.

The production is for over-18s only.

Tickets are available at R220 each through Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 083-225-5401.

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