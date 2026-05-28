Police launch manhunt after four teenagers shot dead in Motherwell

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Gqeberha police have launched a manhunt in Motherwell on Thursday after four teenagers were killed and another seriously injured.

Gqeberha police have launched a manhunt after an attack in Motherwell on Thursday left four teenagers dead and another seriously injured.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the incident took place at about 1.30pm at a house in Mnenga Street, NU10, Motherwell.

“On arrival, first responders found five males inside the house.

“Four males were lying in the lounge with gunshot wounds, two were unresponsive and two were gasping for breath.

“A fifth male was found unresponsive in the bedroom, also with a gunshot wound.”

Gantana said metro emergency medical services declared three males deceased on arrival.

“While paramedics attempted to resuscitate a fourth victim, he also passed away.

“A fifth injured male was rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

“The deceased are four males, two aged 18 years and two aged 17. Their names will be released once next-of-kin notification is completed.”

Gantana said a murder case with four counts and an additional count of attempted murder has been opened at SAPS Motherwell.

“The investigation is being handled by the SAPS serious and violent crime investigation (SVCI) unit.

“The motive for the murders and the identity of the suspects are unknown. No witnesses have come forward.”

Gantana urged anyone who can assist police with information to contact the SAPS SVCI unit’s detective Lt-Col Sithole on 082-457-2812, call Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or make a report on the MySAPS App.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

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