Man who conspired to kill Jayde denied parole

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Jayde Panayiotou, who was murdered in 2015. The parole board's decision has been described by Tania Koen, the lawyer representing the slain Bay woman's family, as 'a victory for all victims and for society as a whole'

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Parole has been denied for one of the men behind the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay teacher Jayde Panayiotou.

In November 2017, Zolani Sibeko was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to murder.

He reached his minimum detention period on May 23 2025 and became eligible for consideration for placement on parole.

A hearing was held at the St Albans Correctional Centre in late May, with Jayde’s sister, Toni Bridgett, brother-in-law Anthony Bridgett and mother, Michelle Inggs, in attendance.

Opposing parole on behalf of the family was lawyer Tania Koen.

Koen, an activist and lawyer who specialises in parole matters, said the family was relieved when they were informed on Thursday of the decision to deny Sibeko parole.

“The family is deeply relieved by the decision to deny parole. This is a victory for all victims and for society as a whole,” she said.

“It is clear the parole board is applying correctional services minister Dr Pieter Groenewald’s directive: parole must be reserved for offenders who meet all requirements and pose no risk to society.

“We commend the parole board for taking an informed and appropriate decision where the family’s input to oppose parole was clearly considered.

“A violent offender who is not rehabilitated and still poses a danger to society must remain incarcerated,” Koen said.

“The family thanks all those who have supported them throughout this difficult process.”

Koen said Sibeko would again be eligible for reconsideration of parole in 12 months’ time.

Jayde, 28, was kidnapped and murdered on April 21 2015 at the behest of her husband, businessman Christopher Panayiotou.

It was later established that Panayiotou had liaised with a middleman, his then-employee Luthando Siyoni, to hire hitmen to carry out the murder.

Sibeko was roped in on the plan but was not ultimately present the day Jayde was killed.

He was therefore found guilty of conspiracy only and received a lesser sentence than his co-accused, who were all sentenced to life terms.

Panayiotou remains behind bars.

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