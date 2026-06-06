Man arrested for murder of five teens in Motherwell

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A 28-year-old man has been arrested on five counts of murder. Stock image:

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of five teenagers in Motherwell last month.

The arrest follows an intensive investigation by the SAPS serious and violent crimes unit in Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said, acting on intelligence gathered during the probe, detectives conducted a tracing operation from the evening of Thursday, June 4, to the morning of Friday, June 5, resulting in the successful apprehension of the suspect.

The case stems from a mass shooting that occurred at about 1.30pm on May 27 at a residence in Mnenga Street, NU10, Motherwell.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and, upon arrival, found five teenage males with gunshot wounds.

Four victims were located in the lounge area of the house, while a fifth victim was discovered in a bedroom.

Emergency medical services declared three victims dead at the scene.

Despite resuscitation efforts, a fourth victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The fifth victim was transported to hospital for treatment but later died.

The victims were identified as Mpendulo Sjadu, 17, Sonwabise Mkhweta, 17, Luvuyo Crowly, 17, Ibrahim Said, 18, and Vuyisani Pinini, 18.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata commended the investigating team for their dedication and commitment.

“This arrest demonstrates the relentless efforts of our detectives to track down those responsible for violent crimes.

“Their professionalism, persistence, and tireless work have brought us a step closer to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

“We remain committed to removing violent offenders from our communities and ensuring that they are brought before the courts,” Ncata said.

Gantana said the suspect was detained on five counts of murder and was expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday.

Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha praised the police for the breakthrough in the case, adding that such criminal activity would not be tolerated.

“The arrest of this suspect reaffirms our belief that when criminals commit a crime in this province, the men and women in blue will find and arrest them.

“As the provincial government, we have full confidence in the work of the police and in this case.

“We anticipated that the suspect would be arrested soon. We hope that the apprehension of this suspect will lead to a successful prosecution so that the grieving families can find closure and justice,” Nqatha added.

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