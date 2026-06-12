Knysna council approves Milkwood Flats as temporary homeless shelter

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The Knysna council has approved the use of the Milkwood Flats as a temporary homeless shelter.

However, the decision drew strong opposition from the DA and Knysna Independent Movement (Kim), who raised concerns about its proximity to a school and questioned whether the department of social development would approve it.

Despite the concerns, the ANC-led coalition approved the proposal on Thursday.

The Knysna council comprises 21 seats, with the DA occupying eight seats, the ANC seven, the PA two, the Kim two, the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI) one and the EFF one.

The ANC, EFF, PBI and PA voted in favour.

The decision comes after years of complaints from businesses in the waste station area near the waterfront, Thesen Island and the CBD over the growing presence of homeless people.

Some have been sleeping in front of shops, with reports of refuse accumulation, odour and crime contributing to business relocations.

While details on the operation and management of the temporary shelter are still being finalised, the decision is expected to provide relief for the homeless this winter.

Kim councillor Susan Campbell said the situation was tricky as they had objections last year when a house next to the flats was meant to be used for the homeless.

“We have previously allocated buildings for a homeless shelter, but then social development said that they are not suitable.

“I believe we should first get social development to come and look at this before we go through a whole process, see what they say, and then go for a public participation process,” she said.

DA councillor Cleone Vanston called for an update on the progress with a permanent homeless shelter.

“When we have all the information, we can make an informed decision that is much-needed for the homeless,” she said

PA councillor Beauty Charlie said that delaying the process, which was supposed to be finalised in 2022, would portray the council as a failure.

“Some of the homeless people have died, and we are still bickering. We’ve been talking about this forever.”

Mayor Thando Matika said the decision was a significant step in addressing homelessness within the Greater Knysna area.

“Council approved the 2026/27 annual budget earlier this month, which includes R2.8m towards the construction of a permanent homeless shelter,” Matika said.

“Homelessness is a complex social challenge that requires compassion, practical interventions and strong partnerships.

“The council’s decision creates a pathway for immediate relief while we continue working towards a permanent facility that can provide dignity, support and opportunities for those living on the margins of society,” he said.

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