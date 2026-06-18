Gqeberha beachfront policing initiative offers job security to lucky recruits

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Nelson Mandela Bay coastal tourism policing initiative trainees march at their graduation at Shark Rock Pier in Gqeberha

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As her younger brother stepped forward to collect his certificate at Shark Rock Pier in Gqeberha on Thursday, Lisakhanya Myoli could not contain her pride for her sibling, one of 17 new recruits who will help patrol the city’s beachfront.

For years, the 28-year-old had survived on temporary jobs with little certainty about the future.

On Thursday, he became a qualified tourism safety officer as part of Nelson Mandela Bay’s coastal tourism policing initiative, giving him what his family hopes will be the start of a stable career.

The initiative is a partnership between the Tourism Business Council of SA, Mandela Bay Development Agency and the municipality.

The beachfront has become a crime hotspot in recent years, with incidents of violent robberies, muggings and theft causing concern.

Recently, DA MP Baxolile Nodada and his friend were attacked on Gqeberha’s beachfront.

Myoli said: “Before this, he [brother] was only getting small jobs here and there, nothing permanent, and now I see him starting a career.

“It was amazing seeing him go up to collect his certificate, and he will finally now be able to start contributing at home.

“We are very proud of him.”

Among the families cheering from the sidelines was Mekyla van Heerden, whose two-year-old son watched his father, Redeker, also march in the graduation parade.

“After he [Redeker] finished studying, he was in and out of jobs, and we waited a long while for this.

“We are all so proud of him. This is quite the achievement,” Mekyla said.

For Van Heerden, 32, the ceremony marked the end of years of uncertainty.

“There is a lot to do, and a lot to take on at the beachfront, but I am ready for the challenge.”

For Axolile Masala, 30, the opportunity came just months after she lost her job.

The former retail worker, who spent seven years in the sector before being retrenched in January, completed six weeks of training at the traffic college in Greenbushes.

“I am so proud of my law enforcement officer certificate.”

The training programme has prepared the officers to strengthen safety along the city’s Golden Mile and reinforce public confidence in the area.

Economic development and tourism political head Bassie Kamana said the launch of the initiative was a celebration of opportunity, partnership and hope.

“We are celebrating Youth Month, and the way we honour the legacy of the sacrifices made by the 1976 youth is through programmes like this that address youth unemployment.

“This is a great example of government and strategic partners working together to create opportunities that contribute to economic growth,” he said.

“When tourists feel safe, they stay longer.”

Acting metro police commissioner Andrew Moses said the programme was the culmination of efforts made by all parties.

“Safety is a collaborative effort. Safety has become an aspect that impacts every single person, whether he or she comes to the beachfront for leisure or for work.

“Safety allows them to explore the beauty that our city has to offer ... This project gives us a stepping stone to create a safer Nelson Mandela Bay.”

MBDA chair Khulile Nzo said he was grateful to see the initiative materialise.

“Today, we are moving closer to making this place safer, and we eagerly await the economic opportunities and benefits.”

Tourism Business Council of SA chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said that the Eastern Cape had the most potential in SA for tourism growth.

“But for tourism to thrive, the destination has to be safe.

“This is the beginning. With safer beaches, we can focus on other important things.”

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