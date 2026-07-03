Lower Baakens zipline project good to go

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Mandela Bay Development Agency marketing and communications manager Luvuyo Bangazi speaks at the tourism meeting in Gqeberha on Thursday

A contractor has been appointed to build a zipline that will swoop down from Fort Frederick into the Baakens Valley, and work will begin within a month.

That was the word on Thursday from Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) corporate services executive Luvuyo Bangazi, who was speaking at a tourism meeting on the Gqeberha beachfront.

Hosted by independent tourism group Discover Mandela Bay and billed as “a double dose of inspiration”, the meeting featured talks by Bangazi and the boss of highly rated Mossel Bay Tourism, Lieschke Steven-Jennings, on the Mossel Bay success story.

Bangazi said the Mandela Bay Development Agency had received a budget of R61m from the metro for the new financial year, which began on July 1.

He said this money had been allocated to 10 projects, including a new sports complex in Korsten, a lower Baakens Valley walkway, the upgrade of Bayworld, student accommodation in Russell Road, more closed-circuit cameras to improve security in Central and the zipline.

“The zipline ... budgeted at R15m ... stems from our 2014 Baakens master plan.

“We see it as a project that will encourage visitors to stay a little longer in Nelson Mandela Bay, and which will at the same time be within the reach of locals.

“It will run from Fort Frederick down into the lower Baakens Valley, and will be based in the Old Harbour Master’s Building, next to the fort.

“A consultant and contractor have been appointed. Work should begin within the next month, and the project will be complete this time next year.”

According to planning documentation, the zipline will include a launch platform with panoramic views of the valley and the city’s port, as well as refreshment, gear, security and ablution facilities.

There will also be a tourism centre with historical information about Fort Frederick, South End, and the development of Gqeberha around the Baakens Valley.

Bangazi’s presentation was welcomed by most members of the audience, comprising tourism operators and other businesspeople, who filled the Dolphins Leap Conference Centre.

But one woman, shaking with anger, said it was more evidence that the MBDA was “spending money on things that don’t need to be done” while maintenance of existing infrastructure was being left unattended.

However, another member of the audience responded that the MBDA was the only state entity that was getting things done in the Bay.

Her interjection was applauded.

A third speaker from the audience, Bay accountant Johan Heath, said manganese trucks were a ubiquitous and menacing presence in the lower Baakens near where the envisaged zipline would finish, and this had to be addressed otherwise someone would get killed.

Bangazi said in this regard, the MBDA was speaking to Transnet, which managed the port where the manganese was stockpiled and which prompted the constant movement of trucks.

Steven-Jennings said the challenge for her team had been to transform Mossel Bay from a drive-by industrial town, associated only with its Petro SA refinery, to the tourism gem it had the potential to be.

“Tourism starts at the top, and if you are lucky enough to have a well-managed municipality, you are already halfway there.”

She said Mossel Bay Tourism was in that position, and so key services like security, cleanliness and provision of water and electricity were already in place.

“Related to that, our municipality and all our municipal officials were 100% aligned with what we were trying to do, so we just needed to build on that base.”

Her explanation prompted groans of envy and wry chuckles from the audience.

Steven-Jennings said with the suite of tourism products in the Mossel Bay area growing, she and her team had sought to strengthen relationships.

These included the municipality, the local business chamber and provincial and national tourism bodies — and a range of independent entities focused on disabilities, conservation and teaching disadvantaged people how to swim, surf and sail.

Local photographers were drawn in to complement what the tourism team was trying to do, and an important partnership was established with the film industry.

She said Mossel Bay Tourism had also started a landmark programme for volunteers.

“People just want a purpose.

“Tourism is a team sport, and you have to play it forward.”

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