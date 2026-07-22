Three killed in shootout with police in KwaDwesi

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Three people were killed in a shootout with police in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning

A shootout between members of the police’s national intervention unit and a group of men in Gqeberha ended with all three suspects being fatally shot.

The incident occurred at about 6am on Wednesday at the Nyamazana informal settlement in KwaDwesi.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, police had been following up on information about a suspect linked to a murder which took place in KwaDwesi in June.

“Police acted on information and went to the identified house. On their arrival, they could not find the suspect,” Mawisa said.

“En route to the KwaDwesi police station, they received information that the suspect was back home.

“They turned back and on approaching the house, the suspects fired at the police, who then retaliated.”

Mawisa said three men were killed in the shootout.

They were declared dead at the scene.

“Upon further investigation, the police recovered two unlicensed firearms, both pistols and ammunition.

“These firearms will be taken for ballistic tests to check if they were used in the commission of any other crimes.”

Mawisa said none of the police officers were injured during the shootout.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the matter.

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