Accused in Kariega horror rape and murder case apply for legal aid

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High school pupils Sinothando Malinga and Ibanathi Peter were raped and murdered in KwaNobuhle in June 2025

The case against four men accused of raping and murdering two teenagers in Kariega before setting their bodies alight has been postponed to August.

The accused appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday and were remanded until their next appearance on August 17.

It is understood that they have opted to apply for Legal Aid SA representation.

The four face charges of rape, murder, housebreaking, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

The accused, who cannot be named until they have pleaded to the rape charges, allegedly took turns raping Sinothando Malinga, 19, and Ibanathi Peter, 17, before stabbing them to death.

The murders in KwaNobuhle in June 2025 sent shockwaves across Nelson Mandela Bay, resulting in mass protests at the Kariega magistrate’s court when the accused made their first appearance last year.

The charred bodies of the two high school pupils were found in an open field on the edge of the Nyosi Wildlife Reserve, near Fourth Avenue in Khayelitsha.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly acted in concert when they unlawfully and intentionally conspired with one another to kill Sinothando and Ibanathi.

They allegedly stabbed the teenagers with a knife or sharp object.

The charge of defeating the ends of justice relates to when they allegedly burned their bodies.

According to the state, the accused had broken into a house in Hlosi Street, KwaNobuhle, on June 17 2025.

At the time, Sinothando and Ibanathi were in the house with friends.

The accused also allegedly threatened the other occupants in a bid to stop them reporting what had happened to the police.

The two victims were allegedly each raped more than once.

The state said should the men be convicted, it would call for life sentences.

The prosecution believes the murders were premeditated and committed by a group of people or a syndicate acting in concert and in the furtherance of common purpose or conspiracy.

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