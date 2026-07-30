Nelson Mandela Bay invests R60m to strengthen electricity network

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has allocated R60m towards two electricity infrastructure projects in the Summerstrand and Coega areas that will strengthen network resilience, improve long-term reliability and support future economic growth.

The investment includes R35m for the replacement of the Chelsea–Summerstrand 132kV powerline and R25m for reinforcing the electricity network within the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

These projects form part of the municipality’s broader electricity infrastructure modernisation programme.

This is aimed at replacing ageing strategic assets, strengthening critical supply corridors and ensuring the city’s electricity network can meet growing residential, commercial and industrial demand.

The Coega SEZ project will strengthen the electricity network to meet current demand while creating capacity for future industrial expansion.

The replacement of the Chelsea–Summerstrand 132kV powerline will improve electricity supply stability.

The city’s electricity network has been severely disrupted following a series of pylon collapses.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said reliable infrastructure remained one of the municipality’s most important economic development priorities.

“A reliable electricity network is the foundation of a competitive and growing city.

“These investments are not only about constructing new infrastructure.

“They are about modernising our electricity network, maintaining critical assets and creating the conditions for investment, business expansion and sustainable economic growth.

In addition, R13m has been allocated towards uncategorised municipal electrical infrastructure components and flexible capital budget items.

This funding will support minor local grid extensions, unplanned electrical maintenance and the replacement and upgrading of critical electrical equipment.

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