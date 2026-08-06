Bay metro allocates R10.7m to bolster policing, security fleet

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is procuring a fleet of specialised vehicles that it says will strengthen the operational capacity of the metro police and traffic and security services

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has allocated R10.7m in the 2026/2027 financial year for the procurement of specialised vehicles for its metro police, traffic and security services.

The investment forms part of the municipality’s efforts to strengthen its law enforcement capacity, improve visibility and response times and enhance the protection of municipal infrastructure.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said it demonstrated the municipality’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities under the co-operation agreement signed on September 27 2024 between the police, Eastern Cape government and the municipality.

“The agreement commits all spheres of government to work together in strengthening safety and security in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“As a municipality, we are demonstrating our commitment by investing in our own safety and security.

“This investment ensures that we play our part in co-ordinating crime prevention initiatives, strengthening collaboration with law enforcement agencies, improving community safety through joint operations and partnerships, and enhancing the protection of municipal infrastructure and public spaces.

“These vehicles, including specialised vehicles, will significantly improve our visibility, which remains one of the strongest deterrents against crime.

“We are committed to ensuring that our law enforcement personnel are equipped with the necessary tools to serve and protect our communities effectively,” Lobishe said.

The municipality said the specialised vehicles would strengthen the operational capacity of the metro police, traffic and security services.

The procurement includes two specialised tow trucks for traffic services at a cost of R2m.

The vehicles would be used to remove illegally parked vehicles, clear roadway obstructions and transport impounded vehicles, contributing to improved traffic flow, road safety and the enforcement of municipal by-laws.

A further R2.2m has been allocated for metro police patrol vehicles to increase visibility and improve response to crime and bylaw infringement incidents.

An additional R3m will be invested in a metro police armoured personnel carrier to enhance operational capability.

At the same time, R3.5m has been earmarked for the metro’s security services patrol vehicles to strengthen the protection of municipal assets and infrastructure and improve response times.

“We are not only providing these tools of trade to our officials, but we will also implement strict measures to prevent abuse and misuse.

“This investment must translate into a safer city, better protection of municipal infrastructure and improved service delivery for all residents of Nelson Mandela Bay,” Lobishe said.

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