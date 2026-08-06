Bitou deputy mayor’s case postponed for independent prosecutor

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Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi, accompanied by her daughter, Elinoyolo, outside the Plettenberg Bay magistrate's court on Thursday

Despite heavy rain, supporters of the Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM) gathered outside the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Thursday to back Bitou deputy mayor and party president Nokuzola Kolwapi during her brief court appearance.

Supporters sang struggle songs outside the courthouse while music blared from a sound system set up in Bluegum Street opposite the court.

Some remained outside, while others packed the courtroom as they waited for the proceedings to start.

Kolwapi first appeared in court on June 23 after being charged with contravening the Western Cape Noise Control Regulations under the Environment Conservation Act.

The charges stem from a viral video filmed during her son’s homecoming ceremony in Kwanokuthula in December 2025, in which she allegedly discharged a firearm in public.

She has consistently maintained that the object seen in the video was a toy gun.

The matter was previously postponed to allow Kolwapi to consult her legal representative and for the state to provide outstanding evidence.

On Thursday, the case was postponed again, this time until August 26, to allow the state to appoint an independent prosecutor.

No reason was given in court for the request.

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