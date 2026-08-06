Life through the lens of an offbeat influencer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Known for her catchphrase 'Okay Bye', social media influencer Sami Hall will be bringing her comedy show to Gqeberha at the weekend

Sami Hall is the rare kind of “blêrie influencer” who can turn a rant about potholes or peanut butter into a full character study — and now she is doing it live in Gqeberha, and not just from behind a phone screen.

Known for her “SamiHallSays” persona, her book The Memoirs of a Clumsy Potato, a storytelling style that swings from deadpan to delirious in one sentence and with hundreds of thousands of social media followers, she’s quietly become one of SA’s most relatable new comedy voices.

Q: To what extent is the online Sami we know a character, and how much is really you?

A: My social media persona is definitely part of the real me, but it’s only one part.

In everyday life I’m quite reserved and can be very serious. Social media gives me a chance to release my sillier side.

Q: What’s the hardest you’ve ever worked?

A: The restaurant industry was definitely the toughest for me.

Long days, constant pressure, very rude people and a lot of shouting.

If you can handle a chef on a busy night, you can handle almost anything.

Q: What’s the career highlight you’re most proud of?

A: Writing my book The Memoirs of a Clumsy Potato and seeing it in bookshops. It’s something I’ll always be proud of.

Q: What’s the most embarrassing way you’ve ever injured yourself?

A: Where to start? I once sneezed my back out, I injured myself pretending to choke/tackle someone in a music video, and I fell down the stairs in the middle of the night because I tripped over my own gown.

Q: Tell us about your transition from online comedy to the live stage. And what can we expect from your show?

A: Doing comedic clips online and doing live shows are two completely different things.

This show is written from the perspective of someone in their 30s who hasn’t hit all the “milestones” society expects by now, and I tell that story in my usual, very chatty, storytelling style.

Q: What’s the most nervous you’ve ever been?

A: The first time I did my comedy show. I honestly felt like I might die from nerves.

I still get nervous now, but that first one was next‑level.

Q: Describe the lens through which SamiHallSays sees life.

A: I think I have a very contradictory lens. Sometimes I’m really naive and want to see the best in everyone; other times I’m quite pessimistic.

I see life as this huge thing and us as tiny parts of it, and I remind myself of that when I stress about everyday stuff.

I ask, “In the big scheme of things, is this really a big deal?”

Q: As an influencer, are you influenced by other creators?

A: I’m influenced by people on and off social media. There are so many creators making awesome content, and I love their recommendations on books, art supplies, movies and series.

I think everyone influences someone in some way.

Q: Are you more introverted or extroverted?

A: Way more introverted. I’m socially awkward and anxious. To relax I do killer Sudokus.

I love comedy and laughing, but I’m actually a serious person who tends to overthink. I even studied interior design.

Q: Has your life been different to what you imagined?

A: Yes and no. I always wanted to be in the entertainment industry and thought I’d be an actress.

Being a comedian was never on my radar. I love comedy and respect comedians so much that I didn’t think I’d ever be capable of doing it myself.

Q: What makes you, you?

A: All my life experiences — good and bad. I think trauma in particular teaches you compassion.

Q: In what ways do you sabotage yourself?

A: I procrastinate a lot. I want a level of perfection that’s often impossible, and I want the timing to be just right.

Because the timing is almost never perfect, I end up putting off things I really want to do.

Q: What social situations do you dread?

A: I’m very anxious in situations where I don’t know people. I don’t know how to do small talk and feel awkward very quickly.

Q: What would be your perfect holiday?

A: Long enough to do both nothing and everything. I want time to just lie around and relax, and still have days left to explore.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: My dad.

Q: Describe a time you had to navigate a challenging ethical dilemma and how you approached it.

A: In this industry we face ethical dilemmas daily.

Having a social media platform comes with responsibility and we all fall short sometimes, but we have to keep trying to stay authentic.

I’ve set my own boundaries: there are things I just won’t promote, even if they’re not “bad” — they just don’t align with me or my values.

It’s hard to say no to money when you have bills, but my whole platform is based on authenticity.

Q: Your biggest irrational fear?

A: Accidentally joining a cult or being framed for a crime.

It sounds wild, but it could happen — my hair falls out a lot; my DNA is probably at many crime scenes.

Q: What is one thing you will never do again?

A: Eyelash extensions. I did it once.

Lying still with my eyes closed for almost two hours, unable to move, felt like a special form of torture.

Q: Ever sent a voice note you immediately regretted?

A: All the time. Don’t send voice notes while emotional.

Q: Have you ever massively overreacted to something small and only realised it afterwards?

A: I once had a full‑on breakdown because I went to make a sandwich and the peanut butter was finished.

Someone put the empty jar back in the cupboard.

Catch Sami Hall live at Centrestage at Baywest at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost R220 through Quicket or Wendy on 083-225-5401.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald