Chapman High takes top honours at provincial march drill competition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chapman High School, in fine form, walked away with top honours at the provincial marching drill competition

Chapman High School emerged as the senior division champions at the 2026 Provincial Schools Marching Drill Competition held at Fairview Sports Centre at the weekend.

The competition attracted spectators from near and far, with 20 marching drill squads competing across five categories: Best Dressed, Grand March Pass, Drumline, Exhibition and Best Drum Major.

The programme was launched in 2012 as an initiative aimed at combating social ills caused by crime, drugs and gangsterism.

The 2026 competition also saw five teams from the Western Cape taking part.

Wavecrest Primary, West End Primary, Beacon Hill High, Spine Road High and Uitsig Generation Cadets travelled to Gqeberha for the event.

Two new entrants from the Sarah Baartman District, Mhlophekazi Primary and Hankey Senior Secondary, also joined the competition, highlighting the growth and reach of the programme since its inception.

The event is usually held at the Gelvandale Stadium, but organisers Go Big Community Development had to move it to the Fairview Sports Centre because of unforeseen circumstances.

Go Big founder and chief executive Dr Addie Jappie said the support from the community and travelling supporters had made the event a success.

“We are very humble and grateful by the support shown by the communities, family and parents of the participating learners who came out in their numbers to support this event.

“A special thanks to the supporters of the travelling teams who travelled hundreds of kilometres to be part of this special occasion.”

Hillside Technical School, Fontein Primary and Helenvale Primary also walked away with multiple trophies and accolades during the prize-giving ceremony.

The Eastern Cape’s first community drill squad, Drill Melodies Squad, made up of youth from township areas, also secured multiple trophies in their categories in their first competition as a community team.

The performances secured the teams a place at the Western Cape Marching Drill Competition, which will take place in Cape Town on October 3.

Chapman High School principal Emanuel Syce praised the pupils for their achievement.

“I must take off my hat to these kids. During the school holidays they practised from 9am until 4pm to fine-tune themselves,” Syce said.

“I must applaud their trainer and deputy principal of the school, Raeez Reddy, for his dedicated effort.

“They were so disciplined and diligent during practise and their hard work really paid off.

“We now look forward to the competition in the Western Cape and we set our sights on making Gqeberha proud.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.