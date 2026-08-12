Helping businesses grow earns Tundube Citizens of the Year honour

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Sinazo Vabaza Tundube is the Business/Entrepreneur category winner in The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards

Sinazo Vabaza Tundube has spent more than 20 years helping entrepreneurs and small businesses overcome challenges, build stronger foundations and become ready for investment.

Her contribution to business development and farmer empowerment has now been recognised by The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University.

Tundube has been named the Business/Entrepreneur category winner for her work supporting emerging businesses and, more recently, communal and emerging farmers through skills development and sustainable business practices.

She said her entrepreneurial journey was shaped by her family background and her desire to work in an environment where she could solve problems.

“I come from a family that is very enterprise-based,” Tundube said.

“I went to Rhodes University. I am a problem solver. I troubleshoot. I have a technological mindset.

“After my final exam, I realised I cannot be stuck in a nine-to-five job, and I need something that will allow me to be flexible.”

Tundube began her career in 2004, introducing people to skills-development opportunities, before registering her own company in 2006.

Though the company was registered then, she fully branched out and became operational in 2014.

Today, her business provides advisory services, skills development and investment-readiness support, helping entrepreneurs navigate everything from business registration and compliance to accessing funding and opportunities through financial institutions.

For Tundube, helping a business secure funding is only one part of the process.

She looks at whether businesses can remain profitable, compliant and sustainable after receiving support, as well as whether they are fundable and whether their employees are happy.

Since partnering with the Mohair Empowerment Trust in 2022, Tundube has also played a role in supporting more than 500 emerging and communal farmers.

The programmes have provided training in animal husbandry, farm management, record-keeping and the implementation of the Responsible Mohair Standard.

The aim is to help farmers improve flock health and fibre quality, strengthen market access and adopt more sustainable farming practices.

Her involvement in farmer development has also focused on creating ongoing support through mentorship, training and collaboration, ensuring that the benefits extend beyond the initial programmes.

For Tundube, being recognised by The Herald has been particularly meaningful because much of her work takes place behind the scenes.

“This is my dream. Being recognised as a winner, it’s unbelievable, out of this world.

“It feels good to be recognised for the professional work I do.

“The recognition has validated the work we have been doing and encouraged us to remain consistent and develop our ideas.

“There is still so much more work to do,” she said.

The award has also given her small team renewed motivation to explore new opportunities, including manufacturing and expanding into different areas of business.

Tundube said her entrepreneurial outlook was influenced by her family, including her grandfather, Dan Dumile Qeqe, a prominent Eastern Cape community and sports figure who received the Herald Citizen of the Year Special Award in 2005.

This was in recognition of his unselfish contribution to the development and upliftment of the region and its people.

The top nine category winners will be celebrated at a gala awards evening on Friday September 4, at Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre.

To support these winners, secure your seat or corporate table with The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, at ulayb@theherald.co.za . Tickets are limited.

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