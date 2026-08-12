Knysna extends municipal manager’s contract despite MEC warning

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Knysna mayor Thando Matika has extended acting municipal manager Boy Ngubo’s contract despite a warning from Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell that he cannot legally continue in the position without his concurrence.

The decision, taken on Friday, has set the municipality on a potential collision course with Bredell and triggered a heated debate in council on Tuesday over the legality of the appointment.

In a letter to Matika dated August 5, Bredell said it may not be legally permissible for Ngubo to continue acting as municipal manager without his concurrence.

This means Ngubo’s acting period would end after his stint.

The dispute centres on a council resolution adopted on April 30 to appoint Ngubo as acting municipal manager for three months from May 6, or until the matter concerning suspended municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba was finalised, or whichever came first.

Mapholoba was suspended in February in relation to a security tender.

While the concurrence was not required for the initial three-month appointment, it is required if the acting appointment is later extended.

Bredell had previously advised the municipality that Ngubo met the prescribed educational qualifications, competencies and work-related experience for the position.

However, he also raised concerns about Ngubo’s previous tenure at the Bitou municipality, where he was suspended and resigned before disciplinary proceedings were instituted.

Bredell told the municipality that criminal proceedings instituted by Bitou were the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Hawks, and asked council to take this information into account when exercising its discretion over Ngubo’s appointment.

Ngubo has maintained that the matter was disclosed to the appointment panel and that council decided to appoint him because he met the requirements.

He said he was never charged in Bitou because the matter remained under investigation.

The Knysna municipality has since written to the Hawks and Bitou municipality seeking further information about the investigation and is awaiting a response.

The issue dominated Tuesday’s council meeting, which was a continuation of a meeting that had been adjourned on August 4 after councillors failed to reach agreement on several agenda items, including Ngubo’s extension.

Council legal adviser Melony Paulsen confirmed that a concurrence was required and suggested that the municipality could declare an intergovernment dispute if Bredell continued to withhold it.

Knysna Independent Movement councillor Susan Campbell said the council could not simply reverse Friday’s decision and that a court would ultimately have to overturn it unless Ngubo agreed to terminate his contract.

“The matter is quite simple and quite complicated,” Campbell said.

“There’s one of two options. Either the municipal manager agrees, or a court of law will have to overturn that.”

PA councillor Richard Kakora questioned the delay in Bredell’s concurrence, saying the appointment was unlawful without it.

Kakora accused Bredell of deliberately delaying the process to allow the DA to take control of the municipality and alleged that the MEC wanted to place Knysna under administration.

“Bredell must go and look in the mirror and ask himself, is he playing us or playing with time?

“The DA wants to have their claws on Knysna,” he said.

DA councillor Sharon Sabbagh, meanwhile, accused the council of wasting time debating what she described as an unlawful appointment.

“It’s actually quite a sad day that we sit here and debate something that is actually unlawful,” she said, accusing Matika and Ngubo of knowingly proceeding with the appointment despite concerns about its legality.

Council ultimately voted to note the report, with some councillors dissenting over the disputed appointment.

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