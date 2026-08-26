Wastewater failures threaten health and beaches in Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Driftsands wastewater treatment plant is in poor condition

Nelson Mandela Bay’s wastewater system is in a state of systemic failure, with a Green Drop score sitting at 36.3%, less than half the 80% minimum acceptable standard for metropolitan municipalities.

This is a key finding of a new Metro Rough Guide: Nelson Mandela Bay Wastewater System compiled by the Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition (NMBCSC).

The guide provides a detailed assessment of the metro’s wastewater treatment works, pump stations, sewer network and related infrastructure.

The report shows a dramatic deterioration in the system, with the metro’s Green Drop score falling from 81% in 2011 to 65% in 2013, 58% in 2021 and just 36.3% in the latest assessment.

The coalition calculated the latest Green Drop score, which is a performance rating given to a wastewater treatment system to measure how well it manages and treats sewage.

Only three of the metro’s seven wastewater treatment works scored above 50%.

The civil society coalition warned that this was no longer a collection of isolated sewage spills or failing facilities, but a system-wide crisis threatening public health, the environment, livelihoods and the Bay’s economy.

Coalition spokesperson Zukile Madikane said the numbers told a story that could no longer be ignored.

“We are no longer dealing with a few broken pumps, a blocked sewer or an unfortunate sewage spill,” Madikane said.

“We are looking at a wastewater system that is progressively losing its ability to perform its most basic function — safely moving, treating and disposing of human waste.

“A Green Drop score of 36.3% should be treated as a municipal emergency.

“The fact that the score has almost halved since 2021 should alarm every resident, business, councillor and government authority responsible for this city.”

The department of water and sanitation’s latest Green Drop assessment itself expressed serious concern about the critically poor condition of the Fishwater Flats and Driftsands wastewater treatment works, warning that these systems posed a real threat to receiving water resources and public health.

The coalition’s assessment identified ageing infrastructure, inadequate maintenance, cable theft and vandalism, electricity failures, procurement and contractor delays, inadequate planning, capacity constraints, stormwater and sand ingress and weaknesses in municipal fleet and support services as major contributors to the crisis.

Of particular concern is the staffing capacity within the sanitation services unit.

According to the municipality’s 2024/2025 consolidated annual report, the unit has 614 posts, of which only 333 are occupied, leaving 281 vacancies.

This is a vacancy rate of about 45.7%.

The coalition believes the shortage of engineers, supervisors, specialised artisans and other personnel is undermining the municipality’s ability to operate and maintain such a complex system.

“Cable theft, vandalism and illegal dumping are serious problems and must be confronted.

“But they cannot become a permanent excuse for institutional failure,” Madikane said.

“If nearly half of the sanitation establishment is vacant, if critical infrastructure projects take years to complete, if maintenance contracts lapse and if the city remains trapped in reactive crisis management, then the problem is much bigger than the person stealing a cable or throwing a nappy into a sewer.

“We need to confront the uncomfortable truth — the system itself has become dangerously fragile.”

The report also highlights Fishwater Flats and Driftsands as two of the most serious hotspots.

Fishwater Flats, which processes an estimated 65% to 70% of the metro’s wastewater, received a Green Drop rating of just 30%.

The coalition identified extensive equipment failures, concrete structures deterioration, cable theft, non-operational sludge-handling infrastructure and stalled water-reuse initiatives.

Driftsands, also rated at 30%, has been largely non-operational for several years following electricity cable theft and subsequent equipment theft.

The coalition describes its current discharge arrangements as a significant environmental and public health concern.

The report also identifies repeated sewage spills and infrastructure failures affecting the Baakens, Chatty and Swartkops river systems, Papenkuils Canal and a number of the metro’s beaches and coastal environments, including Kings Beach, Denvils Beach and Brighton Beach.

These concerns are reinforced by the South African Human Rights Commission’s July 2026 investigation into recreational water quality and wastewater infrastructure failures in selected areas of the Eastern Cape.

The coalition says the crisis demands a fundamental change in how the municipality manages wastewater.

“Nelson Mandela Bay cannot continue to run its wastewater system from crisis to crisis,” Madikane said.

“We fix one leak and wait for the next one. We replace one pump, and another fails.

“We respond to a sewage spill after residents have already discovered it.

“That is not a sustainable management model for a city of more than a million people.

“The municipality needs to move from emergency response to system recovery.”

The coalition is also concerned that the metro is failing to capitalise on the potential to recycle and reuse wastewater in a water-scarce region.

The report notes that facilities exist at Fishwater Flats, Cape Recife, Driftsands and Kelvin Jones for aspects of water or sludge reuse, yet the coalition said that no wastewater was currently being recycled through these facilities.

“This is the extraordinary contradiction facing Nelson Mandela Bay,” Madikane said.

“We are surrounded by a water crisis, yet we are allowing hundreds of millions of litres of wastewater to move through a broken system and ultimately into our rivers and ocean.

“We should be asking how much of this water can be safely recovered and reused, rather than simply how quickly we can get the next sewage spill under control.”

The coalition called for immediate action.

Madikane said urgent intervention was required now, while the next council must be prepared to take the longer-term decisions needed to rebuild the system.

“We are putting this on the table now because this is an emergency,” he said.

“Nelson Mandela Bay cannot wait for an election, a new council or a new political term before action begins.

“The current administration has a responsibility to act now to prevent further deterioration and protect residents, businesses and the environment.

“At the same time, the incoming council must understand what it is inheriting and be prepared to make the difficult decisions required to rebuild this system.

“Wastewater cannot be another political talking point that disappears after an election. It is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of a municipality.

“The next council must decide whether it is prepared to preside over continued decline or whether it will take the difficult decisions required to rebuild this system.

“But that decision cannot become an excuse for inaction today. The emergency requires intervention now.

“The people working inside the system cannot carry this crisis on their shoulders indefinitely.

“We need political leadership, administrative stability, proper resources, functioning systems and measurable accountability.

“The time for another promise to fix the sewage problem has passed.

“Nelson Mandela Bay needs a wastewater recovery plan, a timetable, responsible officials and consequences when targets are not met.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald