Opinion

Accolades to northern areas group for transforming abandoned post office

08 August 2025
Editorial Comment
None

In March 2023, The Herald reported on a Gqeberha community’s desperate plea to save the building which had for decades housed their local post office.

The Gelvandale post office in Gail Road — just a stone’s throw from the Gelvandale police station — was being stripped by vandals after its closure a few years before...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Honda Amaze
Ghana ministers, ruling party official killed in army helicopter crash

Most Read