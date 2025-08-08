Accolades to northern areas group for transforming abandoned post office
In March 2023, The Herald reported on a Gqeberha community’s desperate plea to save the building which had for decades housed their local post office.
The Gelvandale post office in Gail Road — just a stone’s throw from the Gelvandale police station — was being stripped by vandals after its closure a few years before...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.