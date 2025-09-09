Dora Nginza a symbol of broken health system
The devastating response given to a grandmother who went to Dora Nginza Hospital to collect the remains of her daughter’s newborn baby is just cruel.
She was told that the bins had already been emptied. It is difficult to imagine a more dehumanising answer...
