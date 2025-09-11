Care needed to avoid erasing Red Location Museum’s purpose
After more than a decade of decay, the fate of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Red Location precinct has yet to be decided.
The precinct was shut by the New Brighton community in protest over housing problems in the township, and it has never reopened. ..
