Programme a step towards tackling underage drinking
Underage drinking is a reality in SA we cannot ignore. One need only think back to the Enyobeni Tavern incident of June 2022, in which 21 young people — most of them aged between 14 and 17 years — died while attending a “pens-down” party.
The tavern had reportedly served alcohol to minors despite the legal age of drinking in SA being 18...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.