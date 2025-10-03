Listen to these titans of industry — before it is too late
When the boss of Isuzu Motors SA has to get his workers to connect electricity to traffic lights to keep a major intersection safe, you know a city is failing in its most basic responsibilities.
Billy Tom, who also leads the Automotive Business Council, told delegates at SA Auto Week that Nelson Mandela Bay’s crumbling municipal services were driving up costs, slowing down production and putting thousands of jobs at risk...
