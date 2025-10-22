Nelson Mandela Bay metro U-turn on Access lawsuit is just embarrassing
Something strange is happening in Nelson Mandela Bay.
After nearly a decade and R13m spent on lawyers and consultants, the municipality wants to drop its R208m lawsuit against Access Facilities and Leisure Management...
