We all have a role to play in minimising the risk of fires

Nelson Mandela Bay has been on fire.

And not in the “Nelson Mandela Bay is doing exceptionally well” sense.

Starting towards the end of last year, fires have flared up across the metro.

This week, dangerous runaway veld fires caused the temporary closure of sections of the N2 on the outskirts of Gqeberha and resulted in localised power outages.

Blazes have also erupted in other parts of the country, including in Mossel Bay and the Kouga region.

Weather Guru Garth Sampson noted in his weekly column in November that low rainfall and hot, dry conditions would increase the risk of fire.

Add to the mix uncontrolled alien vegetation, and you have the perfect conditions for potentially disastrous veld fires.

Questions have been raised about the proliferation and frequency of the fires, leading to speculation that some may have been started deliberately.

While arson cannot be ruled out, the reality is that we are in the midst of fire season.

So what can we do?

“As we have no control over nature and what the weather does, there are always questions as to what we can do to prevent the outbreak and rapid spreading of these fires,” Sampson wrote in November.

“Controlling alien vegetation is the first prize. That is from both the government’s and the landowner’s side.

“The enforcement of these laws must be a priority. Too many vacant plots throughout the metro are overgrown with alien vegetation and it does not seem that action is taken against these errant landowners.”

We couldn’t agree more.

The Bay municipality has a clear duty to ensure that firebreaks are maintained, invasive vegetation is managed, illegal dumping sites are cleared and disaster response systems are properly resourced.

However, responsibility does not rest solely with the authorities.

Residents, business owners and landowners in the metro have a role to play.

Let us clear our yards, report illegal dumping, obey fire regulations and heed high-risk weather warnings, which are critical for our safety.

Ensure all braais are properly extinguished and don’t even think about flicking that cigarette butt out of your car window.

Community awareness — and communities that are proactive — can mean the difference between a small, contained fire and a devastating and fatal inferno.

The Herald