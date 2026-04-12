Mayor Lobishe steps in to restart stalled bid adjudication committee

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A last-minute intervention by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe forced the metro’s bid adjudication committee to convene as she postponed committee meetings on Friday to prevent further delays in the awarding of contracts.

On Thursday, Lobishe wrote to speaker Eugene Johnson requesting that all committee meetings scheduled for Friday be postponed.

Lobishe said this was because the bid adjudication committee (BAC), meant to evaluate service delivery contracts, was not sitting.

As a result, a scheduled roads and transport committee, meant to look at spending and tarring of road projects, was postponed.

“This serves to request that all committee meetings scheduled for Friday be postponed, as BAC has not been able to sit for the past five weeks due to interruptions of committee meetings.

“The executive directors are required to focus on sitting at supply chain committees so that service delivery contracts are not compromised by non-sitting of committees,” Lobishe wrote.

Lobishe recently came under fire during an appearance before parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee, where the city was grilled on its evergreen contracts.

There, it was revealed that the Metro has 22 evergreen contracts where the city has repeatedly extended contracts without going through a competitive bidding process.

Contracts were extended multiple times using deviations.

During the Cogta appearance, it was also revealed that in 2024, the metro had 172 deviations between July and December.

On Friday, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said BAC meetings were intended to sit every Friday.

“This regular scheduling reflects the municipality’s commitment to consistency, accountability, and good governance in procurement processes.

“From time to time, the operational environment requires alignment with other important governance priorities, including standing committee meetings and occasional external factors beyond the municipality’s control.

“In such instances, where a quorum cannot be achieved, meetings are deferred in line with legislative requirements. This approach ensures that all decisions taken remain compliant, credible, and legally sound.

“Importantly, the municipality has already taken proactive steps to ensure momentum is maintained.

“The bid adjudication committee sat on Friday and addressed three outstanding agendas.

“This demonstrates the administration’s focus on accelerating decision-making while maintaining the highest standards of governance.”

Soyaya said items under consideration for Friday’s session span across infrastructure, roads and transport, maintenance, and operational procurement.

“These are being prioritised to ensure continuity in service delivery and to support the municipality’s broader development objectives.

“The involvement of executive directors in supporting BAC processes forms part of a co-ordinated effort to strengthen oversight, enhance efficiency, and reinforce accountability at a senior leadership level.

“This is aligned with ongoing institutional improvements aimed at building a responsive and high-performing administration.”

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