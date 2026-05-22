Trust collapse clouds Bay November 4 polls

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Panellists debate public trust and voter turnout ahead of the November 4 local government elections in Nelson Mandela Bay at The Herald NMU community dialogue themed "Trust, Turnout or Turmoil". Analysts included Prof Bheki Mngomezulu, director of Canrad NMU; Prof Joleen Steyn-Kotze, chief research specialist of the Human Sciences Research Council; Yandisa Jubase, EC outreach officer of the National Youth Development Agency, and Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana of political studies at the University of Johannesburg. Photo: Fredlin Adriaan

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Nelson Mandela Bay is barreling toward the November 4 local government elections under a cloud of collapsing public trust, political infighting and service delivery failures.

Political analysts have warned that disillusioned voters are preparing to punish parties at the ballot box — or stay away altogether.

On Thursday, The Herald, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela University Canrad, held a dialogue at the South End Museum.

The theme was “Trust, Turnout and Turmoil: Factors that will determine the success or failure of political parties in the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections”.

Panellists were University of Johannesburg Prof Mcebisi Ndletana, National Youth Development Agency Eastern Cape outreach officer Yandisa Jubase; and the Human Sciences Research Council’s Joleen Steyn-Kotze.

Canrad director Prof Bheki Mngomezulu facilitated the dialogue.

Touching on the theme, Jubase said the November 4 elections come at a time when the country and democracy are maturing and being put to the test.

“The elections are taking place in a context where the credibility of public institutions is being increasingly questioned, where voter confidence in democracy and those who represent democratic institutions is at a record low.

“Young people are often described as apathetic toward voting, while older voter participation is gradually declining. At the same time, social issues such as economic freedom and social mobility have become more urgent than ever.

“The cost of living is rising, the middle class is drowning in debt, and small and medium enterprises are struggling to remain viable due to poor infrastructure and insufficient support.

“Our society is becoming increasingly violent, and one could argue that the country is approaching a critical tipping point.

“The 2024 elections demonstrated that the trajectory of our democracy has fundamentally changed,” she said.

Jubase said there were several key factors to consider when the electorate goes to the polls, such as campaign strategies, addressing basic service delivery needs, radical yet practical economic policies, and a skills revolution.

Ndletyana, who focused on the metro, said there was a link between trust and turnout.

“Trust means credibility, believability, and do voters believe that leaders will honour their promises and will the municipality perform optimally, respond to people’s needs and all of that? Then they come back to vote, but before voting, they look back at the record to see what has been done for them.

“Voters look at that record. It’s an evaluation of sorts, and the level of trust is earned based on something.

“This is a social contract,” Ndletyana said.

Ndletyana said he predicts that turnout will be extremely low because the current term has been “atrocious”.

“The past performance does not inspire confidence.

“At an individual level, the mayor [Babalwa Lobishe], as the face of the metro, has been embroiled in several issues, issues that don’t inspire confidence and taint the believability and credibility of the mayor.

“The [parliamentary Cogta] portfolio committee, as we’ve heard, called on the municipality to account for many things, and the committee concludes that your mayor is dishonest and lacks decorum.

“She doesn’t respond to questions, doesn’t submit papers and gives half answers, and she lacks a work ethic,” Ndletyana said.

“In addition to what you hear of the personality, there are all these things you hear of the municipality.

“We have floods, it rains heavily, and houses are flooded, and in some instances, people die, and properties are destroyed.

“Properties are destroyed because the water is not flowing into the drains.

“If the drain is not cleaned, then the water can’t flow, and the water builds up to the extent it goes into people’s homes, and at times, people die,” Ndletyana said.

He added that substations are not serviced, and pylons are falling.

Ndletyana said the anticipated low turnout will be higher in ANC constituencies, particularly in townships.

“It might be higher or stay the same in white and coloured areas.

“The DA supporters are enthused and quite keen to remove the ANC, and their campaign elsewhere in Johannesburg and Cape Town is eager, but they face tough competition from the PA.

“Coloured voters feel marginalised and look at [PA President] Gayton McKenzie as a messiah.

“What has happened in the past few years is that the coloured folks here and elsewhere in the country have felt marginalised, and no longer believe in values but believe in blood and kinfolk ties, and shift from thinking we all matter to the idea that we need to vote for one of our own.”

Continuing, he said those who abstain from the ANC are not likely to vote for other parties.

He said parties such as the National Alliance have been riddled with infighting.

“[Party president] Gary [Van Niekerk] might not come back as a councillor next year because they’ve been fighting all the time.

“The EFF was quite good as an opposition. It had a programme demanding certain things from the municipality, but now, as part of the government, they seem to be disoriented.

“They’ve lost their way and have been swallowed up by government,” he said.

Steyn-Kotze said people must believe in the authority of the rules and the ability of systems to deliver.

“If we’re going out to elections, is the act of voting worthy of people’s time?

“Ultimately, if we look at democracy, it’s a system that distributes certain outcomes, and in our case, it’s to deliver certain economic and social goods for our communities so that we can reach the dream of 1994.

“When you hear stories around water not being delivered, healthcare undermining the quality of life of ordinary South Africans, we need to start looking at political parties more seriously and their role in advancing a democratic society as we move forward,” Steyn-Kotze said.

The event took an unexpected turn when Van Niekerk challenged Ndletyana on his party not returning to the council after the November elections.

Van Niekerk, the deputy mayor, accused Ndletyana of having predicted his party would not get a single seat after the 2021 local government elections.

“Not only did we get a seat, but we got three. We’re the fourth biggest party in council.”

Continuing, Van Niekerk said Ndletyana, in his speech, did not address the administration.

“We are the political parties. I am not an engineer. All you do as a political party is provide oversight.

“Where the oversight comes in is when you have an unstable administration.

“We say go and fix potholes, do your road markings and go and fix the drains. The problem is with an unstable administration.

“There’s no one to hold accountable,” Van Niekerk said.

Responding, Ndletyana said that saying politicians do not have power was astounding.

“Politicians make decisions, make rules; they make policies, monitor the performance of bureaucrats, re-adjust the budget and exact consequences on councillors for performance.

“Saying politicians are powerless is the most absurd thing I’ve heard tonight. They have the power, and the administration is instructed by politicians and has powers of sanctions,” Ndletyana said.

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