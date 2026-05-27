‘We are confronting the challenges’: Lobishe responds to Samwu criticism

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Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe says her administration is moving aggressively to stabilise the municipality, improve worker safety and restore public confidence.

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is under no illusions about operational failures plaguing key service delivery departments.

This is according to mayor Babalwa Lobishe.

However, she said her administration is moving aggressively to stabilise the institution, improve worker safety and restore public confidence.

On Tuesday the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) in the Metro addressed the media on several issues plaguing workers, including unsafe working conditions, lack of executive directors and long-standing disciplinary matters.

Samwu also raised the issue of a revolving door of municipal managers in the city, saying the administration was “headless”.

Samwu regional chair Phumzile Tshuni. (Werner Hills)

Samwu regional chair Phumzile Tshuni said without a permanent head of administration, the city was effectively headless from an administrative perspective.

“We can’t tolerate a situation where there are no executive directors. If there’s supposed to be a march, there’s supposed to be action. We will not hesitate,” he said.

Lobishe said: “We accept there are operational areas requiring urgent improvement. What is important is that this administration is not in denial.

“We are confronting these challenges directly and implementing practical interventions to rebuild institutional capability and improve service delivery outcomes for residents.”

Lobishe acknowledged concerns raised by labour regarding governance, operational challenges, labour relations matters and service delivery conditions within the metro.

We must place the interests of residents and service delivery above political contestation and institutional conflict. Nelson Mandela Bay requires unity of purpose, accountability and focused leadership.” — Babalwa Lobishe, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

She said the municipality continues to operate in an extremely difficult environment characterised by:

infrastructure backlogs;

severe flood-related pressures;

ageing municipal assets;

financial constraints;

rising vandalism of public infrastructure; and

historical institutional instability.

“The concerns raised by workers cannot be dismissed because municipal employees remain the backbone of service delivery in our communities. Their safety, working conditions and operational support remain a priority for this administration.”

Lobishe said interventions the municipality had undertaken include:

The implementation of a municipal stabilisation and recovery programme focused on governance, infrastructure recovery and financial improvement.

Ongoing engagements with the Eastern Cape government and relevant sector departments regarding institutional support and leadership stability.

Processes aimed at strengthening senior management capacity and improving organisational functionality.

The acceleration of fleet repairs, operational equipment availability and infrastructure rehabilitation following recent flood-related damage.

Increased focus on municipal facility security after continued vandalism affecting depots, community facilities and customer service centres.

Ongoing engagement with organised labour through recognised collective bargaining and labour relations structures.

Strengthening of consequence management processes in line with applicable labour legislation and municipal governance frameworks.

She urged stakeholders, including political leadership, organised labour, management, communities and oversight structures to work collectively to protect the metro.

“At a time when our city is rebuilding from many pressures, including recent disasters and economic challenges, we must place the interests of residents and service delivery above political contestation and institutional conflict. Nelson Mandela Bay requires unity of purpose, accountability and focused leadership.”

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