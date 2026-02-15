Progress kick off Super 14 title defence with decisive win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Progress centre Ethan George on attack during his team's EC Super 14 club rugby clash against Trying Stars at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.

Champions Progress kicked off their EC Super 14 club rugby title defence with a decisive 46-22 win over Trying Stars in Kariega on Saturday.

It was the best possible start for Progress, who are gunning for a Super 14 double after beating Border outfit Fort Beaufort United 40-29 in a thrilling 2025 final.

A big crowd at the Central Field was treated to an entertaining encounter that saw Progress hold a narrow 18-15 lead at halftime.

Trying Stars, who reached the semifinals before they were eliminated by Fort Beaufort last season, will have to go back to the drawing board before their next match against Hankey Villagers.

Before Saturday’s clash, Progress coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver warned his team had the firepower needed to go all the way in 2026, and his side lived up to his expectations.

Progress named flyhalf Renaldo Lewis as their man of the match because he kept his side in the game with accurate kicking and solid defence.

The Kariega team warmed up for Saturday’s clash by beating Despatch Oostelikes 42-8 and Star of Hope 31-19 in friendly matches at the Central Field.

Progress’s path to the knockouts has been made easier after powerhouse EP teams Gardens, Harlequins and Kruisfontein United opted to withdraw from the tournament.

Hankey Villagers produced an impressive display to get their campaign up and running when they beat Park 29-13.

If Villagers can back up this display with a win over Trying Stars in Alexandria in their second outing, they could be on their way to a quarterfinal appearance.

After losing on the opening day, Park now face a make-or-break home game against Progress at Londt Park on Saturday.

A well-drilled Star of Hope side pulled off a thrilling 23-19 away win over Jeffreys Bay to set the scene for what could be a memorable season for the men from KwaNobuhle.

If an EP side reaches the final against a Border team, it has been decided that Border will host the game because the 2025 final was played in Gqeberha.

If early predictions come to fruition, a star-studded EL Police outfit could play Progress in the final.

Police kicked off their campaign with an impressive 31-10 win over WSU Eagles on Saturday.

Organisers have stipulated that cross-provincial matches will take place at the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.

Next up for Progress is a tough away game against a Park side who will be playing for their survival at Londt Park.

First round results:

EP Group: A: Progress 46, Trying Stars 22; Hankey Villagers 29, Park 13. Group B: Joubertina United 22, Brumbies 19; Jeffreys Bay 19, Star of Hope 23.

Border Group: A: Young Leopards 45, Old Boys 12; Swallows 31, Buffs 28. Group B: EL Police 31, WSU Eagles 10; Fort Beaufort United 14, Komga United 20.

Saturday’s fixtures:

EP: Group A: Park vs Progress, Trying Stars vs Hankey Villagers. Group B: Star of Hope vs Joubertina United, Brumbies vs Jeffreys Bay.

Border: Group A: Buffs vs Young Leopards, Old Boys vs Swallows. Group B: Komga United vs EL Police, WSU Eagles vs Fort Beaufort United.

