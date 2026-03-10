Mfecane confident Chippa will bounce back against Magesi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khaya Mfecane of Chippa United FC in action during the Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium on February 28.

After a tough 3-1 defeat to Marumo Gallants in their latest Betway Premiership clash, Chippa United’s Khaya Mfecane remains upbeat, believing his side will bounce back and claim victory over Magesi in Polokwane.

However, Mfecene, who hails from Dikeni (formerly Alice) in the Eastern Cape, insists that careful preparation is the key to turning their ambitions into reality.

The Chilli Boys face Dikwena tša Meetse at the Seshego Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm after their four-match unbeaten streak was ended by Gallants in their previous league fixture at the Buffalo City Stadium.

Now, playing away to Magesi, the Gqeberha club hopes to return to winning ways in the league.

Chippa are 13th on the PSL log with 19 points from 20 games.

“It will take a lot of planning, which is what we are doing now, to win against Magesi,” Mfecane said.

“It will require a great deal of effort and teamwork because it is easy to point fingers after a loss.

“However, with our current team, we have a lot of great players as well as a very supportive technical team.

“I don’t think this game will be easy, but three points will go our way.”

The 24-year-old Cape Town Spurs development product described the defeat against Gallants as a bitter pill to swallow.

Chippa’s Harold Majadibodu scored the first goal of the game before halftime, but the Chilli Boys were unable to maintain their lead.

Gallants secured three points thanks to second-half goals from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Mxolisi Kunene and Mohamed Doumbia.

Mfecane said Chippa had moved on and were preparing to face Magesi.

“The loss to Marumo was difficult for us, especially since we created three times as many chances as the opponent.

“We were very disappointed that we lost the game, but overall, we are pleased that we are creating chances.

“We started this week on a high and confident note, so I believe we will end the week in a better mood than last week.”

The Herald