Kelly van Vleit and Sinawo Poti aim for PBs at Kariega Human Race

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Kelly van Vliet of Nedbank Running Club looks forward to trying out the new Kariega Human Race route on Saturday.

Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runners Kelly van Vliet and Sinawo Poti are eager to test the new Kariega Human Race route on Saturday.

Previously held at Despatch High School, the 11th edition of the race will now take place at the Langa Massacre Memorial Site, Maduna Road, Kwalanga.

Organised by the EPA and Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality as part of the NMB Legacy Project, the race will include 21km, 10km, and 5km races.

Van Vliet, who runs for Nedbank Running Club, finished second in the 10km race last year and will now compete in the 21km race on Saturday.

“Last year this was my first race back postpartum,” said Van Vliet.

“I had only been running for about a month. I did the 10km and nearly died.

“I came second. I’ve done this race every year for about five years.

“This will be my first proper 21k in almost two years. I seem to just have done 10km or marathons.

“I’d like to get a nice base time to work with to see where my fitness is.

“I trained nicely for the race. I had a bad bout of gastro last week, but otherwise, hopefully, my fitness shows.

“It’s so special to be able to have the freedom to compete in a well-organised, safe environment with my running community.”

In the male lineup, Poti, who runs for Ikhamva Athletics Club, aims to finish on the podium this year after finishing fifth in the main event last year.

The 25-year-old said he has prepared thoroughly and is confident that he will perform well.

“I have done two 21km Human races, and in both of them I have finished in the top five; last year I finished third.

“I’m so excited for the new route, as it will be in KwaLanga, and I’m sure the community will be cheering us all the way.

“My goal is to challenge my current personal best of 65 minutes and make the podium,” Poti said.

Late entries will be accepted from 1pm to 6pm at the EPA offices on Westbourne Oval on Friday, and also at the race site on Saturday morning.

Since many roads will be closed before the start of the race, athletes are asked to arrive at the parking lot by 5.30am.

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