Late fightback not enough for Madibaz in Cape Town

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Madibaz flyhalf Raashied Conrad kicked an early penalty for his team against University of the Western Cape in Cape Town on Friday

The Madibaz’s hopes of winning promotion to the Varsity Cup were dealt another heavy blow when they were beaten 32-25 by the University of the Western Cape in Cape Town on Friday.

It was the Gqeberha side’s second consecutive loss after their big 63-8 defeat to Wits in round five.

Madibaz coach David Manuel and his team will have to go back to the drawing board ahead of their final pool match against Sol Plaatje University (SPU) in Kimberley on Friday.

Friday’s match began with both sides testing each other, but clear scoring opportunities were limited in the opening stages.

The visitors showed early attacking intent, yet it was UWC who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, with hooker Marciano Forbes powering over from a rolling maul.

The Madibaz responded with a penalty from flyhalf Raashied Conrad to narrow the gap, leaving the halftime score 5-3 in favour of the hosts.

UWC came out with renewed energy after the break, extending their lead through Daniel Damons, before the Madibaz hit back with a maul try from Luan Verster.

However, Forbes struck again to claim his brace, restoring UWC’s control of the contest.

The hosts then took charge, with winger Leachim Adams scoring back-to-back tries to push the lead to 29-10.

Despite a spirited fightback from the Madibaz, who crossed late through Cole Hilpert and Chuma Blouw, UWC held their nerve.

A crucial penalty from fullback Aaron Swartz proved vital as the home side closed out the match.

Forbes was named Player of the Match after an outstanding performance, scoring twice and leading from the front in a dominant display.

Wits continued their dominant run, extending their unbeaten streak with a ruthless 89-7 demolition of SPU in Johannesburg.

Try scorers:

UWC 32: Tries: Marciano Forbes (2), Leachim Adams (2), Daniel Damons.

Madibaz: 25: Tries: Luan Verster, Chuma Blouw, Cole Hilpert. — Additional reporting by Varsity Media

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