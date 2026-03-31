Legacy meets grit at MJ’s Judo Dojo final trials

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Jasmine Browne, left, and Libby Nel test each other's moves during the MJ's Judo Dojo trials at the weekend Picture: Caylee de Klerk

MJ’s Judo Dojo brought its 2026 trials season to a powerful close at the weekend as 140 judokas took to the mat in the final selection event for the elite squad and Sarah Baartman District team ahead of the South African Judo Championships.

More than just a trial, the day reflected a legacy nearly 50 years in the making — with an extraordinary three to four generations of families now part of the dojo’s journey.

From grandparents who once trained on the same mats, to young athletes stepping up for their first major opportunity, the event showcased the enduring impact of judo within the community.

The scale of the event was equally impressive, with more than 20 officials working together to ensure the smooth running of the trials — a testament to the structure, professionalism and support behind the dojo’s continued success.

Young judokas once again stole the spotlight.

The dojo’s mini division, made up of 17 competitors aged three to six, was awarded special gold medals, celebrating their determination, courage and impressive performances on the day.

In a sport often defined by wins and losses, this moment celebrated something far greater — the spirit of participation and growth.

“What we saw today goes far beyond competition,” coach Matthew Spear said.

“These young athletes showed incredible bravery stepping onto the mat, and recognising each of them with a gold medal is about celebrating their effort, confidence and love for the sport at such an important age.”

Adding to the day’s significance, a traditional kata demonstration highlighted the discipline and heritage of judo, reminding athletes and spectators alike of the deeper philosophy behind the sport.

MJ’s Judo Dojo’s influence continues to extend beyond its own mats.

Coaches sensei Reece Kramer and Spear are actively developing the sport at the grassroots level, teaching judo across multiple schools and creating pathways for young athletes to grow into competitive judokas.

Sarah Baartman Judo Association chair sensei Teresa Vermaak, alongside the broader coaching team, has played a key role in building this strong foundation, one that continues to produce not only competitive athletes but confident and disciplined individuals.

“To witness multiple generations coming through this dojo is something truly special,” Vermaak said.

“Judo is not just about producing champions for competition, but about building character, respect and resilience that stays with these athletes for life. That legacy is what makes this dojo so powerful.”

With both rounds of trials now complete, selected athletes will begin their final preparations for the upcoming SA Championships.

While the competition ahead will test skill and resilience, the trials made one thing clear — MJ’s Judo Dojo is not only producing athletes ready for national competition, it is nurturing a deeply rooted judo community built on legacy, respect and unwavering support.