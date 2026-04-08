Vilakazi’s Chilli Boys find heat at the right time

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Chippa United celebrate their win over Siwelele in a Betway Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 7, in Gqeberha. Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images

Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi described their narrow 1-0 victory over Siwelele FC on Tuesday night as a crucial confidence boost for the squad as they prepare to face the rest of the Betway Premiership season.

Sinoxolo Kwabiya’s second-half goal earned a vital three points for the home team in a high-intensity match against their Bloemfontein rivals.

The Chilli Boys next face Polokwane City in another difficult match at KuGompo City’s Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

With their primary goal this season being survival, Vilakazi said the win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was critical.

The Gqeberha club’s victory ended their five-match league winless streak and brought a measure of relief in their endeavour to stay in the top flight.

“It was very important for us to get the three points,” Vilakazi said.

“Playing at home, we had to be dominant and ensure that we got all three points.

“I’m happy for the boys because they fought, especially in the second half when Siwelele were attacking us, because they had nothing to lose but to move forward.

“We kept the defensive structure strong, and I thought Dumisani Msibi did an excellent job of not conceding a goal today.

“We needed this victory. We’re playing again this weekend, at home in KuGompo, so we needed this confidence.

“I am confident we will fight for another three points to put ourselves in a more comfortable position.”

Even after the success against Siwelele, Chippa remained 13th on the log with 23 points from 24 matches, six points clear of the automatic relegation spot and only five points clear of the playoff position.

But they are also just five points away from securing a top-eight finish this season, and a win in KuGompo City will provide them with a handy buffer between them and the relegation dogfight.

The primary responsibility is to make sure that the team is not going to relegation and not going to the playoffs. Other things will just be a cherry on top — Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi

“It’s all about taking one game at a time; we’re not currently focused on the top eight.

“The primary responsibility is to make sure that the team is not going to relegation and not going to the playoffs.

“Other things will just be a cherry on top.”

Meanwhile, Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema applauded his team’s fighting spirit despite the loss.

“This is football. Today was not our day.

“We looked like we were going to score, but the goals did not come.

“I am happy with the performance of the guys, the fight and the attitude. To come and play away like this, I am very happy with the way we applied ourselves.

“We did not look like a team that was playing away. If we play like this in the next game, we will win.

“We are playing at home this weekend against SuperSport United. We have demonstrated that we are difficult to beat when playing at home.

“I’m not angry or disappointed by the loss. The players left everything on the field.”

The weekend’s fixtures are:

Friday: Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates, Richards Bay Stadium (7.30pm)

Saturday: Golden Arrows vs Durban City, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium (3pm); Siwelele vs AmaZulu, Dr Molemela Stadium (3pm); Sekhukhune United vs Magesi FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5.30pm); Chippa United vs Polokwane City, Buffalo City Stadium (8pm)

Sunday: Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy, FNB Stadium (3pm); Marumo Gallants vs Orbit College, Dr Molemela Stadium (5.30pm)

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