Michaelhouse eager for another crack at Grey High at Standard Bank Festival

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Michaelhouse centre Alex Jankowitz goes on a run during their thrilling 29-27 win over Affies in the Pretoria Boys' High rugby festival over Easter

Michaelhouse are relishing the opportunity to return to Gqeberha for the Standard Bank Grey High Rugby Festival from Saturday to Monday (April 25 to 27) where they will once again test themselves against some of the Eastern Cape’s leading rugby schools.

Head of rugby James Fleming said the KwaZulu-Natal outfit were highly motivated to renew acquaintances with hosts Grey High after last year’s dramatic clash ended in a 28-28 draw.

“The squad are extremely excited to have another opportunity to play Grey on Kolisi Field again,” said Fleming.

“Last year’s draw was one of mixed emotions.

“We were well out of it, then fought our way back into the game and had a chance to win it, but unfortunately didn’t land the conversion.

“We were proud to come so close to beating the hosts on their home ground, but also disappointed that we didn’t finish it off.”

Michaelhouse will arrive with a strong core of returning players, with seven members of last year’s first XV squad back for another campaign.

Those players are hooker Max Oliva, captain and prop Nicola Salamousas, lock Oli Vickery, eighthman Oliver Guy, flyhalf Jack Carmody, centre Alex Jankowitz and wing Laird Hamilton-Brown.

Fleming said the side had also benefited from a refreshed coaching structure this season.

Marco Engelbrecht has taken over as head coach, assisted by former EP Kings lock Cameron Lindsay and scrumhalf Josh Allderman, adding an Eastern Cape flavour to the management team.

Michaelhouse have made an encouraging start to their season, winning four of their opening five matches.

Victories over St Charles and Northwood were followed by two dramatic wins against Affies and Jeppe at the Pretoria Boys’ Festival, while their only defeat was a narrow 26-21 result against DHS in Durban.

“The highlight of the season so far would have to be the win over Affies against all odds,” Fleming said.

At the Grey High Festival, Michaelhouse face the hosts and St Andrew’s College in what Fleming expects to be two demanding encounters.

“We expect both matches to be extremely competitive. Grey have a proud home record, especially at their festival, and we will have to be on song to get the better of them.

“Knowing their coaches, we expect a very strong set-piece and territorial game. A real weapon for them will be their powerful maul, so we will have to deal with that.

“They have also come off the back of some tough games over the past few weeks and will be desperate to start their festival with a win.”

He added that St Andrew’s would present a different challenge.

“They always bring a high-tempo, all-out attacking style of play and never go away, so they will pose a different threat. We also shared the Currey-Clark Cup last year after our draw in Makhanda, so we will want to win that back.”

Fleming said the trip to the Eastern Cape was always one the school looked forward to.

“We never need an excuse to tour the Eastern Cape. Grey must be one of the most beautiful schools in South Africa and Kolisi Field is a privilege to play on.

“The hospitality is always top drawer and we enjoy competing against these schools.”

The first team fixtures for the festival are:

April 25

Kolisi Field

9.10: Kingswood v St Charles; 10.25: Graeme v Kearsney; 11.45: Parel Vallei v Framesby; 12.55: SACS v Selborne; 14.05: Glenwood v Rondebosch; 3.25: Grey High v Michaelhouse

Pollock Oval

10.25: Daniel Pienaar v Hudson Park; 11.45: St Stithians v Drostdy; 2.05: Dale v Pearson; 3.25: Muir v Mzwandile Mali XV

April 27

Kolisi Field

8am: Pearson v Drostdy; 9.10: Kingswood v St Stithians; 10.25: SACS v Kearsney; 11.45: St Andrew’s v Michaelhouse; 12.55: Glenwood v Selborne; 14.05: KES v Rondebosch; 3.25: Grey High v Pretoria Boys’

Pollock Oval

9.10: Parel Vallei v Hudson Park; 11.45: Graeme v St Charles; 2.05: Mzwandile Mali XV v Grey Unicorns; 3.25: Muir v Dale

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